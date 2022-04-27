LONGLAC – A youth from Longlac, Ontario has been arrested and charged with Mischief following an incident that took place in Goderich last week.

Shortly after 11:00 am on Friday, April 22, 2022 Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a business located on Bayfield Road in Goderich to investigate a threatening message that was received over the phone.

The restaurant was immediately evacuated and the premise was cleared by police.

Subsequent investigation determined the call originated from the Longlac area. Members from the Greenstone OPP Detachment were able to locate and arrest a young person without incident.

The 15-year-old youth from Longlac has been charged with one count of Mischief and a court date has been scheduled for later this spring in Longlac. The name of the youth can not be released under provisions of the criminal code.