LONGLAC – NEWS – Ronald TOWEGISHIG faces charges in Longlac following a motor vehicle collision.

Ronald TOWEGISHIG has been charged with impaired driving, and theft of a motor vehicle.

OPP report that on October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:58 am EDT, officers with the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 west of Longlac.

Officers located the vehicle in the ditch along with the driver.

Through their investigation, it was determined the driver was showing signs of impairment and operating a stolen vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to hospital by EMS with minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Ronald TOWEGISHIG, 52 years-old, of Long Lake 58 First Nation Territory, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle contrary to section 334(a) of the CC; and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Longlac on October 26, 2022, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.