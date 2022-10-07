THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a male, David Allan Martell, wanted on numerous warrants on Thursday. Martell was in possession of multiple weapons on the city’s north side.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit became discovered the whereabouts of a male wanted on a number of outstanding charges.

The male was wanted on charges relating to a sexual assault incident that had occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2022 and a weapons offence that had occurred on August 24, 2022.

BEAR Unit officers made contact with the wanted male in the 200 block of Wilson Street just before 4 pm on Thursday, October 6th, and took him into custody.

Despite being positively identified by officers, the accused denied he was the male officers were looking for.

Police found the accused male, David Allan Martell, to be in possession of multiple weapons, including a prohibited spring-loaded knife.

Martell was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

David Allan Martell, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order x 3

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Faily to Comply with Probation Order x 4

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Sexual Assault with a Weapon

• Using a Firearm while Committing Offence

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

David Allan Martell appeared in bail court on Friday, Oct. 6 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.