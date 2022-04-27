THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 107 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. There are now 231 lab-confirmed cases in the district.

Twenty-five people are in the hospital and there are three of those patients in the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 Outbreak

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Thunder Bay. The outbreak is restricted to 5 South in the Geriatric Assessment & Rehabilitative Care Program.

TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation. Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the hospital.

Masks on Thunder Bay Transit

Brad Loroff, the Manager – Transit Services in the City of Thunder Bay says, “In keeping with the Province’s masking requirements, all passengers continue to be required to wear a mask on public transit until June 11.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic and the introduction of mandatory mask requirements, the City’s goal has been to primarily educate individuals on wearing masks, or face coverings and promoting use of masks in enclosed public spaces, including Transit,” continues Loroff.

“Employees are not permitted to ask why an individual is not wearing a mask or require proof of any exemptions. If an individual refuses to wear a mask or face covering, they are permitted to enter the transit premises and utilize services. Members of the public who are unable to wear a mask will not be denied service.”

Each bus has a bio-shield barrier installed around the drivers compartment. Transit Operators on board a bus are exempt from wearing a mask while working behind the barrier but are required to wear a mask anytime they are not behind the barrier.

Keep up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines

Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or prior infection, decreases over time.

It’s important to keep your vaccinations up to date, which includes getting a COVID-19 booster dose when recommended.

A booster dose helps to improve the immune response and provides better and longer-lasting protection against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

A first booster is recommended for everyone 12 years and older. This booster should be offered at least 6 months from the last dose of a primary series.

Help strengthen your defences by contacting your province, territory or local public health authority to book your booster dose today. We all have a role to play in keeping ourselves, our families and our communities healthy.