Virtual Folklore Festival 2022 with a Folklorama Style touch to run in 2022

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – There will not be a Folklore Festival 2022 at the Fort William Gardens this year because the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association that annually presents Folklore Festival, the Folklore Festival Volunteer Organizing Committee, and our Food Booths, would not have been able to get the required licences, insurance, or in the case of Folklore Festival itself book the venue, arrange our Sponsorships, and get the planning required in place for a safe Folklore Festival 2022, once government mandates changed in 2022.

However, we will be running a Virtual Folklore Festival 2022 and adding a slightly more Folklorama Style Folklore touch, with the support of our some of our Folklore Entertainers and former Folklore Festival Food Booth Vendors who were able to help us put this together.

This will run this coming weekend April 30/May 1 which would have been Folklore Festival 2022 Weekend. The Virtual online Folklore Festival 2022 will also run for the next few months for your enjoyment.

Take this VIRTUAL+ Trip around the World to see the rich diversity of our nation running on our website, www.folklorefestival.ca with smaller versions on our Facebook Page Folklore Festival – Thunder Bay. You will also have the opportunity to visit some past Folklore Festival Food Vendors and savour the tantalizing international flavours Folklore Festival brings every year. Watch the Folklore website and our posts for more information on Food Vendors.

We can all come together and celebrate the rich diversity of Canada and take our “Trip Around the World” to experience the magnificent sights, sounds and flavours woven into the fabric of our country by our various ethnocultural and Aboriginal communities. Canada’s wealth lies in our rich cultural diversity. The traditions, the dances, the songs, the foods have made the Canadian mosaic a treasure, which will long endure. The Thunder Bay Multicultural Association invites everyone to be part of this Virtual Folklore Festival 2022 online and slightly more Folklorama Style Folklore touch with international food offerings from some of our regular Folklore Food Vendors.

50th Folklore Festival Anniversary to run in 2023

We will also be celebrating our 50th Folklore Festival Anniversary in 2023 and hope to have a greater “in-person” Folklore than ever with the wonder of Folklore live once again.