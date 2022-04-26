THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Marigold (5N) resident home area, in Thunder Bay.

The TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation.

Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation. Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.