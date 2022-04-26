THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect today across the region. That is not to say clear spring skies are in the forecast however.

For Thunder Bay while there is snow in the forecast today, there is no weather threats for another Wednesday storm.

Thunder Bay

Flurries are expected for Thunder Bay today. It is -6 this morning, so rather than rain we can expect two centimetres of snow. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High for the day of -2 with wind chill value of -14 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening followed by partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -7. Wind chill near -9.

Fort Frances

A few flurries for Fort Frances that will be ending later this morning followed by clearing skies. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Tuesday of +2. Wind chill -13 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -12. The wind chill will be at -14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There will be a few flurries in Dryden that will be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will become north at 20 km/h near noon. High zero. Wind chill -15 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -11. Wind chill -4 this evening and -13 overnight.

Fort Severn

Fort Frances at -17 this morning is the cold spot in Ontario. Winds will be light today at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of +2. Wind chill is at -27 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be -15. Wind chill -8 this evening and -21 overnight.