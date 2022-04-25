April 24, 2022 – Student Transportation Update Cancelled Routes

By
NetNewsLedger
-
465
Iron Range School Bus

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – For Monday, April 24th Student Transportation report the following route cancellations.

  • NORTH 16 servicing St James AM & PM, Vance Chapman AM & PM, Superior AM & PM, Hammarskjold PM cancelled through Wednesday, April 27
  • SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice.
  • SOUTH 90 servicing Valley Central AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Friday, April 29. ***High School transfers from Valley Central to Westgate will be serviced by another bus***
  • SOUTH 95 servicing Whitefish AM & PM, Holy Family AM, Westgate AM (to Whitefish PS) cancelled through Monday, April 25 ***High School transfers from Whitefish to Westgate will be serviced by another bus***

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR