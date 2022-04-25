THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather alerts and warnings in effect in parts of Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is +3 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies are cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning. Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

The wind chill is at -7 this morning.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light before morning. Low -8. Wind chill -13 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -3 this morning in Fort Frances. The forecast is calling for snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Monday will be -2. Wind chill near -12.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see more flurries. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -8 with the wind chill -8 this evening and -13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -7 to start your Monday in Dryden. The forecast is for snow flurries. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High today of -3. Wind chill -14 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will start with a few flurries that will be ending overnight then cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of -11. Wind chill -10 this evening and -16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

There is a Weather Warning in effect for a Winter Storm in Sachigo Lake. The warning should end later this morning.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Snow and local blowing snow will be ending this morning then cloudy skies will continue. Winds will be from the north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -7. Wind chill is at -26 this morning and -15 this afternoon.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will be overcast with winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low tonight of -16. Wind chill -14 this evening and -22 overnight.

Marten Falls

The forecast is for snow at times mixed with ice pellets early this morning. There is a risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local blowing snow. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to -9 this morning. The wind chill near -18.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see the snow ending before morning. Local blowing snow this evening with another two centimetres of snow likely. Winds will be from the northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -15. Wind chill -18 this evening and -24 overnight.