THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – There are a number of road closures across the region to report this morning. Heavy rain over the past three days has resulted in road washouts and closures.

Thunder Bay

Flooding on Forbes River Road (Forbes Township) Both Directions at Nisula Road. All lanes closed.

Forbes River Road at Nisula Road is closed due to a washout.

Flooding on Kajorinne Road Both Direction at Onion Lake Road – Thunder Bay. All lanes are closed.

Kajorinne Road is closed due to a washout.

Fort Frances

Flooding on Kingsford / Dance Road / Concession Rd #2 in Both Directions at 500 m east of the Off Lake Road as well as the intersection of Hwy 613 and Dance Hall Road (Kingsford and Dance Twp). All lanes closed.

Kingsford/Dance Road also known as Concession #2 is closed due to a washout.

Flooding on HWY 619 Both Directions at GOULIQUER RD – S JCT (E). All lanes closed.

Hwy 619 Rainy River closed due to road way washout. Barricades up in area. No detour available at this time. Please use caution in area.

Flooding on HWY 600 Both Directions between FERN’S RD (W) – SIFTON TWP RD C 4-5 and SEC HWY 617 (W) – NORTH BRANCH (HWY TURNS N). All lanes closed.

HWY 600 is fully closed from the HWY 617 junction to Fern’s Road due to a washout.

Dryden Region

Flooding on HWY 502 Both Directions between SEC HWY 594 (E TO DRYDEN – W TO EAGLE RIVER) and BASELINE BAY RD (E). All lanes closed.

HWY 502 is closed from HWY 11 to HWY 594 due to a washout.

Kenora District

Developing…