Sault Ste. Marie – NEWS – “On behalf of everyone involved in the search efforts, I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to both families. It was with them in mind that we worked tirelessly, despite challenging weather and geographical conditions over the last several days with our search and rescue (SAR) partners to find any indication of the aircraft. All the information that we have gathered during the search will be passed on to the OPP,” stated Captain Martin Zimmer, Search Master, 1 Canadian Air Division / Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton.

After ten days of intensive efforts, the search for two people onboard an aircraft that was reported missing on Thursday, April 14, 2022 during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ontario has been suspended.

The effort was coordinated by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, and involved a total of five Royal Canadian Air Force, one Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), one Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), one Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, and five Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) aircraft. The Air Task Force flew 360 hours and covered approximately 17,300 square kilometers during the search. The effort involved over 100 military, coast guard and civilian searchers as well as coordination and support personnel.

The search will be turned over to the OPP as a missing persons case.

