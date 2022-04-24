THUNDER BAY – NEWS – There are reports of flooded roadways in the region.

Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland reports, “The significant rain combined with heavy snow load in the watershed system has created major problems on the roads throughout our region. I was out today accessing the damage and have been In contact with Minister of Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson to make her aware of our situation. Drive with care and be kind to the crews that are working to repair all the damage”.

Here are some of the latest:

NEEBING: Oliver Creek Road between Boundary and McClusky Drives and Podres Road West at the East Oliver Lake intersection have been closed due to water over the road. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the excess water. Do not approach washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts. If there is water over the road, the best thing to do is avoid it and take an alternate route.