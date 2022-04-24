THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – We can report a mixed bag of weather this morning. The weather alerts and warnings are over for Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Dryden, Ignace and Vermilion Bay.

There are weather warnings in effect for Red Lake and much of Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is +2 this morning in Thunder Bay under mainly cloudy skies. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. There is still a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches should be dissipating near noon. Winds will becoming southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60 near noon. Sunday’s high will be a snow melting +10. Make sure your sump pump is working.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries near midnight. Fog patches will be dissipating overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Fort Frances

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Fort Frances. However the State of Emergency declared on Saturday remains in effect. The Municipal Control Group is asking residents, “We are asking residents to try to minimize your water usage. Please hold off on laundry, dishes and long showers for at least the next 48 hours. The sewer system and treatment plant are still struggling to keep up. Give the operators and town staff some support in reducing your water usage so that the system has a chance to catch up.”

In the weather: It is +6 in Fort Frances which will be the daytime high. Skies are cloudy and there is a 40 percent chance of more rain showers this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain will be beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight those periods of rain will be changing to periods of snow this evening. Fog patches should be dissipating near midnight. Local snowfall of 2 centimetres is forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -5. Wind chill -12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There are no alerts in effect this morning. It is +3 this morning headed to a daytime high of +6. There will be a few rain showers changing to periods of snow this afternoon. This comes along with the risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Fog patches should be dissipating near noon. High of +6.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of snow and local blowing snow. Total snowfall should be about 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -7. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Kenora

The Rainfall Warning has ended this morning at 05:30 am. The forecast is calling for periods of rain changing to periods of snow this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning.

Fog patches will be dissipating near noon. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Winds will becoming north 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. The temperature will fall to zero this afternoon.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for periods of snow and local blowing snow with 5 centimetres likely. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill -16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

There is a winter storm warning in effect. Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 35 cm by Monday afternoon

Northerly winds gusting near 70 km/h today.

Significantly reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow.

Freezing rain is possible for Weagamow Lake and areas to the south.

Snow, at times heavy, may mix with ice pellets today. There is also a possibility of freezing rain for Weagamow Lake and locations to the south this morning.

Northerly winds will intensify this morning with gusts of 70 km/h possible by this afternoon. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times as a result of snow and blowing snow. Conditions are expected to improve during the day Monday.

Snow will at times be heavy and accompanied by blowing snow. 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

Winds will be from the northeast blowing at 40 km/h gusting to 60. The temperature will remain steady near -5. Wind chill near -14.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see more snow and blowing snow. Another 2 to 4 centimetres is forecast. Winds will be from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight of -15. Wind chill -14 this evening and -25 overnight.

Marten Falls

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Freezing rain continues early this morning. Freezing rain with up to 2 mm of ice accretion possible.

Precipitation is expected to change to rain this morning and then change to snow this evening.

Winds will becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day will be +10.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight periods of rain changing to snow mixed with ice pellets this evening. There is a risk of freezing rain late this evening and after midnight. Local blowing snow is expected overnight. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -10. Wind chill -16 overnight.