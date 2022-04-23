FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Fort Frances has declared a State of Emergency.

The Town of Fort Frances Municipal Emergency Control Group has declared a state of emergency due to a critical infrastructure failure. Town Officials have been working around the clock to keep the system flowing. Additional resources have been mobilized to further help alleviate the demands on the system and facilitate repairs.

Weather forecasts remain the same, with additional rainfall over the next 24 hours. Therefore, it is imperative for residents to ensure that their sump pumps are not connected to the sanitary sewer.

Fort Frances says that a critical infrastructure failure has led to the emergency status.

Citizens are being asked to ensure that their sump pumps are not connected to the sanitary sewer system.

Developing…