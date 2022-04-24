FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The town of Fort Frances is reporting that with the co-operation of citizens in reducing water usages, the emergency state declared on Saturday is abating.

The State of Emergency has not been ended. But the town in a press statement issued Sunday says, that operations staff efforts combined with citizen’s efforts at reducing water use have allowed the sanitary system to catch up.

The storm water system is still at high levels, but water is moving through it.

The Town is asking all residents to ensure their sump pumps are not connected to the sanitary sewer system as the problem continues to abate.

