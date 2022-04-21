NIPIGON – Roads Update – Winter driving conditions have closed several highways due to poor driving conditions.

#Closure #Nipigon #HWY17 between Sec. Hwy 628 E to Red Rock and Sec. Hwy 587 Pass Lake Road East – All lanes closed in both directions due to poor weather conditions. #ONHwys https://t.co/BftUcHQLTj — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 21, 2022

#Closure #Nipigon #HWY11 at Polly Lake Road West – All lanes closed in both directions due to a disabled vehicle. Traffic control in place. #DriveSafe #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) April 21, 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm by Thursday morning.

Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Tonight until Thursday morning.

Discussion: An Alberta Clipper will continue to bring snow to the region tonight. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. Snow is expected to continue tonight before changing to rain showers Thursday morning.