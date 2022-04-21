Highway Closures Due to Poor Driving Conditions

Emergency Road Closure

NIPIGON – Roads Update – Winter driving conditions have closed several highways due to poor driving conditions.

Weather advisory in effect for:

  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Hazards:
Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour.
Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Tonight until Thursday morning.

Discussion: An Alberta Clipper will continue to bring snow to the region tonight. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. Snow is expected to continue tonight before changing to rain showers Thursday morning.

