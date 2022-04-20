THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a multiple alarm structure fire on Lake Street at approximately 2:25 pm early this afternoon.

Initial information from Fire dispatch indicated multiple reports of fire and smoke emanating from a structure.

Upon arrival by initial fire crews, heavy flame and smoke conditions were encountered from a second floor Kitchen fire on the side of the building.

TBFR crews initiated a transitional attack knocking down the fire from the exterior.

A Fire crew then made entry to the second floor apartment where they encountered heavy smoke and a few spot fires throughout the kitchen area and attic space.

An overhaul was done quickly extinguishing the hot spots.

A Primary search of the building found it to be clear of any tenants at this time. People were seen leaving the structure shortly before the Fire call came in to TBFR. People had self evacuated.

TBFR and Police remained on scene to secure the home for fire investigators to do further follow up to determine fire cause. Fire damage to the Building was heavy on the second floor however fire fighters managed to prevent fire extension to other parts of the home as well as protecting other nearby structures.

A total of six pumper/rescue trucks, 1 aerial ladder, and 1 Command vehicle were required at this incident to bring it under control.

Residents are reminded that working smoke detectors are required on all levels.