THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were kept busy over the past twenty-four hours.
Police arrested suspects in another home takeover involving drug trafficking.
Daily update from 04/20/2022 to 04/21/2022
|Recent incidents
|12
|
|4 from yesterday
|Violent
|3
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|3
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|6 from yesterday
|
|3
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life