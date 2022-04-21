April 21, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
123
Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were kept busy over the past twenty-four hours.

Police arrested suspects in another home takeover involving drug trafficking.

Daily update from 04/20/2022 to 04/21/2022

Recent incidents
12 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR