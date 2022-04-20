THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Another arrest in an ongoing home takeover incident. Thunder Bay Police have arrested four suspects, including a teen from the Greater Toronto Area.

The suspects have been charged with drug trafficking related offences following the police investigation,

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Ambrose Street at about 6:20 pm EDT yesterday, following reports of someone possibly being held against their will.

When police arrived, they learned a male victim had in fact been forced out of their home by suspects believed to be involved in the drug trade.

Further investigation revealed the male homeowner was assaulted by one of the suspects prior to be forced to leave his residence.

Just before 7:40 pm that evening, officers located three suspects exiting the home. They were subsequently arrested without further incident.

Police then entered the home and located a fourth suspect, who was also arrested without further incident.

Officers later located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected fentanyl. Cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was also located.

Four suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Melena TAYLOR, 19, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

David Allan MARTELL, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Breach of Probation

• Assault

Shyiem LEVENE, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

A 15-year-old male from Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All accused appeared in bail court on Wednesday, April 20, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.