THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has updated the Winter Travel Advisory. The Alberta clipper bearing down on Thunder Bay is set to drop 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on the city overnight.

The weather service says that the Alberta Clipper will bring snow to the region this evening. The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. Snow is expected to taper off near midnight.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect this evening.