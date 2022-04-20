Winter Weather Travel Advisory in Effect

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Road conditions along Highway 11 are seeing the impact of the wintry weather this afternoon.

The cause is an Alberta Clipper that is bringing snow to the region tonight.

The snow is expected to be heavy at times with peak snowfall rates up to 3 cm per hour possible. The precipitation is expected to taper off near midnight.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Hazards: