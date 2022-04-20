THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. The total number of lab-confirmed cases is at 194.

This is lower than the report on Tuesday following the Easter Long Weekend.

There are currently 25 people in hospital with the virus, and of that three are reported in intensive care.

Across Ontario

There are 1496 people in hospital across Ontario with the virus. 206 of those patients are in intensive care. This is up from 24 patients only a week ago. 87 of those patients in intensive care are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Provincially hospitalizations are up significantly over the past 14 days. Patients admitted to hospital are up 36 per cent in the past two weeks.

While many are feeling that the virus and the pandemic are over, there are growing numbers of cases. Additionally as well, numbers being reported are likely far lower than the actual number of cases. Home PCR tests are not included in either TBDHU or provincial numbers.

Preventing COVID-19

