Sioux Lookout – NEWS – The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested and charged two individuals for illegal possession of drugs and firearms following an incident this past weekend.

On Saturday, April 17, 2022, around noon, Sioux Lookout OPP were dispatched to a report of an assault at an apartment on Third Avenue North. Police attended and located two individuals in possession of illegal substances, large amounts of Canadian currency, and firearms.

Following an investigation, police seized suspected narcotics including cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $19,000.00, and approximately $3,000 in Canadian currency, as well as a loaded hand gun and modified rifle. Two individuals have been arrested and charged.

As a result of this investigation, Damion A. WHITE, 22 years old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been arrested and charged with:

2 x Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Section 5(2),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to Criminal Code (CC) Section 354(1)(a),

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to CC Section 91(1) and,

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, contrary to CC Section 349(1).

Damion A. WHITE has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in the Kenora Ontario Court of Justice on April 21, 2022, at 10:00 am, to answer to these charges.

As a result of this investigation, Koalt Z. MEADE, 19 years old, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been arrested and charged with:

2 x Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to CDSA Section 5(2),

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to CC Section 354(1)(a),

2 x Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to CC Section 91(1),

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number Has Been Tampered With, contrary to CC Section 108(1)(b),

3x Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to CC Section 117.01(1), and

Assault with a weapon, contrary to CC Section 267(a).

Koalt Z. MEADE has been remanded to Kenora Ontario Court of Justice on April 20, 2022, at 10:00 am, to answer to these charges.

Anyone with information about the sales of illegal drugs and substances within the Municipality of Sioux Lookout is requested to contact the OPP at 1-807-737-2020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.