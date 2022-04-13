Thunder Bay – Weather – In a word, wet, either rain or snow, but there will be lots of it.

There are Winter Storm Warnings and Rainfall Warnings out across the region today.

Thunder Bay

It is +2 this morning in Thunder Bay. The city is under a Heavy Rainfall Warning. The forecasters at Environment Canada are calling for a few rain showers changing to snow or rain mixed with ice pellets this morning then to rain at times mixed with ice pellets near noon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Outlook Statement.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight there will be rain at times mixed with ice pellets changing to snow before morning. Rainfall amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low overnight of -2.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is under a Winter Storm Warning. A major winter storm will start today lasting into Friday.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 45 cm.

Strong wind gusts, leading to blowing snow.

Near zero visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour at times.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow. Light snow is expected to become heavy this morning and continue through tonight into Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall tonight into Thursday morning. Snow is expected to taper to light snow Thursday morning and continue through Thursday and into Friday morning.

Power outages as well as damage to trees are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Today expect periods of rain or snow changing to snow mixed with rain this morning. Snowfall amounts of five to ten centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +2 for Wednesday.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see snow at times heavy with another five to ten centimetres expected. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

From Ignace to Vermilion Bay there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect. Travel along area highways will be impacted.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

A major winter storm today into Friday.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow. Light snow is expected to become heavy this morning and continue through tonight into Thursday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall tonight into Thursday morning. Snow is expected to taper to light snow Thursday morning and continue through Thursday and into Friday morning.

Power outages as well as damage to trees are possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The weather forecast is calling for periods of light snow changing to snow at times heavy and local blowing snow this morning. Five to ten centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day of +1. Wind chill -9 this morning.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight we are calling for snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow is expected early this evening. Expect 15 to 25 centimetres of the white stuff. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -55. Wind chill -11 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake is under a Winter Storm Warning. This morning skies are cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds are from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature is steady near minus 5. Wind chill near -14.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight expect cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow in earnest will begin this evening. Winds will be from the northeast at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low of -12 overnight with the wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall amounts of up to 25 centimetres is possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.