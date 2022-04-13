Thunder Bay – Weather – Check that the sump pump is working. Light showers will change to rain at times heavy later this morning and then to snow overnight. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.
The rain may be mixed at times will ice pellets. This may result in slippery road conditions.
A rainfall warning associated with the Colorado low impacting the region is in effect
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
Rain, heavy at times, is expected.
Hazards: Rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm.
Timing: Beginning this morning and ending overnight.