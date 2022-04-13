Thunder Bay – Weather – Check that the sump pump is working. Light showers will change to rain at times heavy later this morning and then to snow overnight. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

The rain may be mixed at times will ice pellets. This may result in slippery road conditions.

A rainfall warning associated with the Colorado low impacting the region is in effect

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Rain, heavy at times, is expected.

Hazards: Rainfall totals of 20 to 40 mm.

Timing: Beginning this morning and ending overnight.