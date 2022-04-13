KENORA – WEATHER – Batten down the hatches, and wax the snow shovel. Be prepared for what looks like a whopper of a winter storm.

All Buses Cancelled – Wednesday, April 13

All school buses will be cancelled today (Wednesday, April 13) due to the winter storm warning in effect for the region.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Light snow is expected to become heavy this morning and continue through tonight into Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall tonight into Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to taper to light snow Thursday morning and continue through Thursday and into Friday morning.

Power outages as well as damage to trees are possible. Make sure you have supplies including extra batteries. Do you have a well stocked Storm Kit?

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

A major winter storm today into Friday.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 45 cm.

Strong wind gusts, leading to blowing snow.

Near zero visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour at times.

The City of Kenora advises, “With the winter storm forecasted to arrive in the coming days, there could be delays with snow plowing of streets and sidewalks. Response time will depend on the amount of snow falling and blowing conditions of the blizzard.

“With the frost coming out of the ground, any roads that are not asphalt or hard top may not be plowed due to the risk of damaging the road surface.

We ask residents to have patience and drive accordingly to roads conditions.”