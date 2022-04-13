WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Southern Manitoba including Winnipeg is under a winter storm warning this morning.

The word is as the snow hits, the RCMP in Manitoba will be closing highways in the areas impacted from the snowfall.

Upwards of thirty-five centimetres of snow along with blowing winds and blizzard conditions are expected in the City of Winnipeg.

There could be as much as sixty centimetres of snow in the Red River Valley.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Snow which pushed northward into Winnipeg in the early morning hours will continue to track northward this morning into the Interlake. Snow at times heavy and blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day, accompanied by northeast winds gusting as high as 70 km/h at times.

For the Red River Valley including Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba the majority of the snow expected with this system will fall today. Snow and blowing snow will continue tonight through Thursday, although with lesser amounts expected. The southern Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba may also see some drizzle or freezing drizzle as warmer air wraps into the system. Snow will continue Thursday evening, but accumulations should be limited, before tapering to flurries on Friday.

Further north the Interlake and areas east of Lake Winnipeg will see the majority of the snow tonight through Thursday.

Total snowfall accumulations by the time the time the storm tapers off range from 30-40 cm for Winnipeg, 40-60 cm for the western Red River Valley including Portage La Prairie and Morden, and 20-40 cm for the eastern Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba.

Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses.

Conditions should begin to improve on Friday as the winds taper off and the heaviest snow moves into northern Ontario.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.