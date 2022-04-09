THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across Ontario this morning.

We are keeping our weather eye on a storm system to the south in Minnesota. The NOAA out of Duluth says that wintry weather is still on tap to return to portions of north-central and northeast Minnesota from Sunday afternoon into Monday.

There is uncertainty regarding this setup, with two scenarios more likely. In one situation, the region will receive a wintry mix with a moderate band of snow that could bring up to 3 inches of snow. In another, a heavy band of snow is possible which could produce 2 to 5 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Some terrain enhanced snow is possible along the North Shore in either scenario.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay under clear skies this morning is at -3. The high for the day will be a snow melting +6. Winds this morning are from the northwest at 20 km/h and will becoming light late this morning. The wind chill minus 13 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies through the early evening. Skies will become partly cloudy late this evening. Low overnight of -8.

Fort Frances

It is -8 this morning in Fort Frances. Skies are clear. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is at 15 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -3 with the wind chill making it feel more like -7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

For the region skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Saturday of +6 with the wind chill making it feel more like -15 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -1. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -11 to start your Saturday in Sachigo Lake. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High for the day of +5. Wind chill however is making it feel like -17 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -12 overnight.