April 9, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
104
Crime Scene

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police reported six incidents of note over the previous twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 04/08/2022 to 04/09/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life

