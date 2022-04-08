THUNDER BAY – LIVING – “The City is offering the ability again for businesses to expand their space outdoors during our warmer months,” says Mayor Bill Mauro. “With little to no cost to businesses, this program may help some of the financial severity associated with the pandemic.”

A popular program allowing outdoor dining in Thunder Bay will continue in 2022, after being approved by City Council.

The temporary patio program allows eligible bars, restaurants, and retail businesses to use a portion of a sidewalk, roadway, public property or private parking lot to operate if the City’s criteria are met.

In 2021, there were 63 temporary patios approved on city streets and sidewalks, along with those in parking lots. That was an increase from the 38 approved in 2020.

Applicants that wish to use City land are required to meet certain specifications and enter into an agreement with the City. In addition, use of a portion of private parking lots for outdoor patios will need to be registered with the City.

Businesses without the required equipment to create their own patio, such as traffic barriers and picnic tables, may be able to borrow them from the city. There is a limited supply available.

Patio opportunities include:

Patios in private parking lots, on other hard surfaces, or in municipal parking lots (no deadline)

Pop up patio structures in the parking lane (Application deadline is April 30, 2022)

Patio space in the parking lane directly on the asphalt where accessibility standards can be met (Application deadline is April 30, 2022)

Sidewalk patios (no deadline)

Possible street closures to enable dining areas on streets arranged through the local Business Improvement/ Business Associations

For additional information on the City’s patio regulations, or to register or create a temporary patio, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/patios