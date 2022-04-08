THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Civic democracy is important. With all the due respect to our federal and provincial elected MPs and MPPs, the elected official closest to the residents of Thunder Bay are the Mayor and City Council.

The decisions made around the Council Chamber impact the lives of residents of Thunder Bay.

Decisions made in the Council Chambers impact all of Thunder Bay

The next municipal election will be held on Monday, October 24, and the Returning Officer, City Clerk Krista Power officially launched election season today.

“As the Returning Officer for the Municipal Election, I’m pleased to officially announce election season has begun here in Thunder Bay,” says Power. “Preparation work is well underway at the Election Office here in City Hall, and we are excited to introduce some new options for voters this year.”

Information for candidates and voters:

The election website is now live and will be updated as new information becomes available at: www.tbayvotes.ca

Nomination Period opens May 2, and packages can be picked up in person at City Hall or downloaded from the election website at: www.tbayvotes.ca

Candidates must book an appointment this year to file their nomination papers at City Hall, appointments can be booked by calling 625-2230 or through the online scheduling tool on the election website

A Candidate Information Session will be held April 20 at 7 pm. Candidates may attend in-person at City Hall, or view the presentation online at: www.tbayvotes.ca. The session will also be aired on Shaw Spotlight Channel 10, BlueCurve Channel 105, and Tbaytel TV Channel 110. Call the Election Office to reserve a seat as space is limited at: 627-3859.

With the goal of continuing to make voting easy and convenient, the City is also encouraging a Vote Anywhere option this year to give voters the flexibility of casting their ballots in-person, online and new for 2022, drive-thru voting. More information about voting locations and drive-thru voting will be available in September.

Municipal voters are also encouraged to confirm that they are on the municipal voters list, as the voters list for the Municipal Election is separate from the provincial and federal elections. To confirm you are on the Municipal Voters list visit: www.voterlookup.ca

The four-year council term of office starts November 15, 2022 and runs until November 14, 2026.