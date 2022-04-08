Drugs and Stun Guns and Pepper Spray Seized

KENORA – NEWS – On April 6, 2022, the Kenora Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB) and members from the Kenora OPP Detachment executed a search warrant at a Matheson Street residence in the City of Kenora.

As a result of the warrant several items were seized including, several stun guns, surveillance equipment, collapsible baton, cell phone, bear spray, police scanner, digital scale, packaging materials and a large quantity of cash. Also seized was a quantity of crystal meth, and hydromorphone tablets.

Ashley REID, 33 years old from Kenora was arrested and charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code x 5 counts

– Possession of Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code x 2 Counts

– Failure to Comply with a Release Order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

– Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance – Opioid contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) X 2 counts

As a result the accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on 07 April 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.