By Eric Melillo MP

Kenora – POLITICS – This past week, the NDP-Liberal government unveiled the 2022 federal budget. Canadians needed a break from the skyrocketing inflation and cost of living crisis, and this budget fell short on offering any assurances that relief is coming.

In the budget proposed by the government, I had hoped to see three crucial things: a plan to address the cost-of-living crisis, a strong debt management strategy and a promise not to increase taxes. The budget failed Canadians on all of these issues. This budget is not responsible, it increases taxes on Canadians and continues the skyrocketing spending without providing a detailed plan on how to manage our debt. The government’s decision to continue its high spending threatens the sustainability of our social programs for future generations, which is simply wrong.

The reality is families are struggling to pay bills, afford groceries, buy a home, and make ends meet. Canadians need relief and this budget did not provide it. The current government strategy of increasing taxes, and spending does not reduce inflation, or cost of living rather it contributes to the problem. Canadians have struggled enough the past two years; the government should be focused on making life affordable.

While I appreciate the government’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis, it falls short on guaranteeing affordable housing, especially in Northwestern Ontario. The plan the government unveiled is full of housing specific policies, none of which come with a plan to reduce the cost of housing. Boutique savings accounts and niche tax credits are only beneficial if people can afford to purchase a home, the price of homes is eliminating the dream of homeownership for many in the region and the government needs to enact policy that will reduce the cost of housing.

Despite my reservations about the budget as a whole, I was pleased to see some additional funding being put into our region including $25.0 million for the Experimental Lakes Area, a Freshwater Action Plan that will provide funding to Lake of the Woods for clean-up initiatives and support to Wabaseemoong Independent Nations’ for their new child welfare agreement.

The 2022 budget makes many promises to Canadians, but a promise is only as good as the plan to fulfill it. This budget does not provide realistic or sustainable solutions to the ever-increasing issues Canadians face.

Working for You

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament