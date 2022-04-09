NORTH BAY – BUSINESS – The Ontario government is providing $109 million to refurbish 56 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches at the Ontario Northland Remanufacturing and Repair Centre in North Bay.

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, we’re supporting good paying manufacturing jobs in Northern Ontario while improving service across the GO rail network,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Our government is driving economic growth and prosperity in all corners of our province to ensure that Ontario remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

The refurbishment of the bi-level coaches will begin at the end of May and support approximately 100 manufacturing jobs. The scope of work includes new seating and upgrades to washrooms, electrical components, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and door systems.

“This contract will provide job stability for our employees while contributing to economic growth in Northern Ontario. Our continued partnership with Metrolinx, specifically for refurbishment projects, confirms our exceptional skillset and reputation for high-quality remanufacturing services right here in North Bay. We are proud of the impact of this contract to the region as it will create long-term jobs as well as drive business to over 30 local suppliers,” states Corina Moore, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Northland.