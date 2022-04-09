THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a multiple alarm structure fire on the 200 block of Windsor Street at approximately 4:00 am early this morning.

Initial information from Fire dispatch indicated multiple reports of fire and smoke emanating from a structure.

Upon arrival by initial fire crews, heavy flame and smoke conditions were encountered from a second floor bedroom fire.

TBFR crews immediately employed a transitional fire attack to knock down the heavy flames on the second floor within 2 minutes of arriving on scene. Quick and aggressive efforts by fire crews were followed by an aggressive interior attack and a search of the second floor and remaining levels of the structure.

This was to ensure all occupants were out of the home and to prevent fire extension from damaging the rest of the occupancy.

At the time of TBFR arrival the unit involved was unoccupied, adjacent units were searched and cleared.

Crews continued aggressive efforts to extinguish the stubborn fire that was contained to the unit of origin.

TBFR remained on scene to secure the home for fire investigators to do further follow up to determine fire cause. Fire damage to the home was heavy on the second floor however fire fighters managed to prevent fire extension to other parts of the home.

A total of 6 pumper/rescue trucks, 1 aerial ladder, and 1 Command vehicle were required at this incident to bring it under control.

Residents are reminded that working smoke detectors are required on all levels.