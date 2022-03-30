THUNDER BAY – Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Sistonen’s Corner and Sunshine Loop Road due to a collision.
#Closure #KakabekaFalls #HWY17 is closed in both directions between Sistonen’s Corner and Sunshine Loop Rd due to a collision. Duration unknown. #ONHwys https://t.co/lgH1FDEjxB
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) March 30, 2022
Developing story.
Highway 17 is also closed between Nipigon and Schreiber.
#Closure #HWY17 is closed in both directions between #Nipigon and #Schreiber due due Road Conditions. #ONStorm #ONHwys https://t.co/RooPreBlqo
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) March 30, 2022