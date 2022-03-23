THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As of Tuesday night there are routes where school buses will not be running, a decision will be made first thing in the morning about the suspension of routes due to weather conditions.
Here are the suspended or cancelled routes as of Tuesday Night:
- NORTH 19 servicing Claude Garton AM & PM, La Verendrye PM, Franco Superieur PM cancelled for Wednesday, March 23
- NORTH 32 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Friday, March 25
- NORTH 35 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, Corpus Christi AM, Superior PM, Hammarskjold PM cancelled for Wednesday, March 23
- SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM/PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled through Friday, March 25
- SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled through Friday, March 25