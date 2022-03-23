Dreams give you wings. No matter who you are or where you come from, determining where you are going requires dreams to help you get there. Many fail to dream; others don’t dare. But those who do are the ones who come to define what our world looks like. One such dreamer is musician 6uy aka 6uytano, a musician from New York. He has been releasing music and finding success since his first one-take freestyle, which came out in 2019. Two years and multiple songs and collaborations later, 6uy is back with his latest song, “1 take tano.” Let’s hear more.

Hello 6uy. Can you please give us an insight into your background?

A. I’m a musician, and my stage name is 6uytano. I was born in Sicily in 1999 and migrated with my family to Brooklyn, New York, not too long after that. I started making music at 11, and although my whole family is big on music, no one has ever been able to break through into the scene. I wanted to be the first one to do that. And that’s exactly what I have been doing since 2019.

What can you tell us about your latest single, “1 take tano?”

A. Well, I had a good run in 2021. I was busy making music right up till December. I wanted to continue that streak in 2022. The question was finding the right song to do it. That’s when I wrote and found my latest song, “1 take tano.” It’s a composition for the times we live in.

How would you define your musical style, 6uy?

A. I am heavily into freestyling. The first song I dropped was a one-take freestyle called “Lost It.” I guess, more than me choosing my style, it chose me. I like the freedom that freestyling gives us. It keeps you on your toes, keeps you hungry because every song gives you the chance to improvise on the spot. It’s the genre I feel most comfortable expressing myself in.

6uy’s new song will be out soon, and it’ll be interesting to see how the audience will receive it.