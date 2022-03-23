March 23, 2022 – Highways Update: Road Closures

Highway closure

THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – If you don’t have to travel, don’t.

NetNewsLedger will work to keep you up to date on business closures, and road conditions.

In the City of Thunder Bay Roads Crews are out clearing snow.

All westbound lanes and shoulder of HWY 11/17 are BLOCKED on east side of HWY 587 intersection.

Highway 102 is closed this morning from Mapleward Road to Sistonen’s Corner due to poor road and weather conditions.