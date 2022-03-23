THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – If you don’t have to travel, don’t.

NetNewsLedger will work to keep you up to date on business closures, and road conditions.

In the City of Thunder Bay Roads Crews are out clearing snow.

All westbound lanes and shoulder of HWY 11/17 are BLOCKED on east side of HWY 587 intersection.

#Incident #ThunderBay #HWY17 West at Sec. Hwy 587 Pass Lake Rd E – 2 lanes and shoulder blocked due to disabled vehicles. Traffic control in place. #DriveSafe #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) March 23, 2022

Highway 102 is closed this morning from Mapleward Road to Sistonen’s Corner due to poor road and weather conditions.