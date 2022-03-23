THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Its a snow day for Thunder Bay.

The Lakehead School Board is closing schools early today due to current and predicted weather conditions.

The Board says, “All local school boards have decided that the remainder of today’s school day will be dismissed early. This decision was made for the safety of students and staff, as road conditions are extremely challenging.

Parents and guardians of elementary students are asked to arrange for the pick-up of their child(ren) by 1:00 pm today. Secondary students will be dismissed at lunch. Schools will be contacting parents and guardians to arrange for the safe transportation of students home.