THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 51 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, there are 138 active lab-confirmed cases.

Twenty five people are in hospital with the virus, and seven are in the Intensive Care Units.

Ontario has confirmed seven more COVID-19 deaths. There are 179 patients in intensive care with the virus as of Tuesday.

International COVID-19 Report

After a consistent decrease since the end of January 2022, the number of new weekly cases rose for a second consecutive week, with a 7% increase reported during the week of 14 through 20 March 2022, as compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths has continued a decreasing trend (-23% as compared to the previous week). Across the six WHO regions, over 12 million cases and just under 33 000 deaths were reported

As of 20 March 2022, over 468 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific region (+21%), remained stable in the European region, and decreased in the Eastern Mediterranean (-41%), Africa (-33%), South-East Asia (-23%) and Americas (-17%) regions.

UK reports 102,483 new coronavirus cases, an increase of 12% from last week. Number in hospital up 16.5%, reaching 16,720