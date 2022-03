THUNDER BAY – Winter weather and wet heavy snow has caused power outages across Thunder Bay.

Synergy North reports, a power outage in the Government Road/Alice Avenue area with up to 200 customers affected. The cause is weather related with an estimated restoration time of 4 pm.

There is a second outage in the Mountain Road/Highway 61 area affecting approximately 950 customers. Cause is weather related with an estimated restoration time of 4 pm.