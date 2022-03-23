THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A number of city facilities and businesses are taking a snow day today.

TBDSSAB services and facilities in Thunder Bay and Kakabeka are temporarily closed today (March 23) due to extreme weather conditions.

Due to severe winter weather conditions and public transit disruptions, City of Thunder Bay Child Care Centres Grace Remus, Ogden, and Algoma are closed for the day. Woodcrest remains open.

Due to severe weather conditions, both garbage and recycling collection is suspended for today.

Residents who normally receive their collection on Wednesdays, will receive their collection on Saturday, March 26.

Thursday and Friday garbage and recycling collection days will remain the same.

Thunder Bay Transit UPDATE

Winter storm conditions are impacting all Thunder Bay Transit bus service today.

As of 10:00 a.m., All LIFT service is cancelled for today except for dialysis and medical trips.

Route 4 Neebing and Route 6 Mission are cancelled for the day. Poor road conditions are making it difficult for buses to adhere to published schedules. Passengers should be prepared for unpredictable delays or route cancellations. Check nextlift.ca for real-time bus arrival information updates.

The Hub on Victoria Avenue is closed today due to the weather.

Due to weather, the NAN office in Thunder Bay is closed today.

Intercity Shopping Centre is closed today.

5 Forks has chosen to stay closed during the day today. The plan is to be open to our Guests at 4pm.

J. B. Evans in Westfort is closed due to weather today.

Copperfin Credit Union advises that their Syndicate branch in Thunder Bay will be closed today due to weather and staffing. Harbour and Algoma will remain open. Should you require assistance please call our Member Support Centre (877) 202-5722.

Take a Hike and Take 2 Boutique are closed for today.

Naxos on Arthur Street is closed due to the weather.

Sister Bear Designs in the Goods and CO is closed due to weather conditions today.

Eat Local Pizza is closed today due to the weather. Brian over at the Bean Fiend on Algoma says he is digging out and hopes to be open later today.

The Eddy in Kakabeka Falls is closed today due to the weather.

Northwest Employment Works advises their office here in Thunder Bay is closed for in-person services today due to the snow! They are still available virtually, so feel free to give us a call (807) 473-3829, email new@confederationcollege.ca or reach out to us through social media!

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce shares Due to severe weather conditions the Small Business Rapid Test Distribution is closed today. For more information or to register visit tbchamber.ca/rapidtest

Due to severe weather conditions, the following Recreation & Culture Facilities and Programs are closed today:

· Canada Games Complex

· Volunteer Pool

· Water Garden Pavilion

· 55 Plus Centre

· West Arthur Community Centre

Additional closures may occur throughout the day due to ongoing weather conditions.

If you have an appointment or business in the city a good idea before heading out is to call ahead to see if they are open.