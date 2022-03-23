THUNDER BAY – NEWS – From yesterday’s snow storm the City of Thunder Bay has started digging out and plowing the snow from roads and sidewalks.

Areas of the city received approximately 30-50 cm of wet and heavy snow coupled with high winds creating drifting in some areas. Rural roads received higher amounts of snow than in town and an additional 5cm of snow with the potential for ice pellets is forecast for today.

Road Plowing

Road crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 2am this morning. Progress is slow due to the significant amount of snow and it being so wet. As of 9am this morning we continue to clear arterial and collector roadways with the expectation of coming in again at 2am tomorrow morning. Local street plowing will commence once the arterial and collector roadways have been cleared. Completion of Local Street plowing should be done by end of Friday.

Sidewalk Plowing

Sidewalk snow plowing started at 3am this morning on the arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks. Progress is very slow due to the amount of wet and heavy snow. We expect to continue with clearing arterial and collector sidewalks all day and once these are cleared we will commence Local Street sidewalk snow clearing. Local Street sidewalk clearing should be completed by Sunday of this week.

Drainage Issues

With the significant amount of snow and warm temperatures forecasted for tomorrow, operations will be dealing with drainage concerns in addition to snow clearing. Staff will be focusing on removing snow from plugged catch basins and steaming frozen culverts/catch basins. Drainage issues that pose a risk of damage to property or are a safety concern are given priority.