Total of 34 New Beds Funded

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario government is investing over $3.8 million through the new Addictions Recovery Fund to immediately enhance access to addictions treatment supports in Thunder Bay. This funding will be provided to St. Joseph’s Care Group and Dilico Anishinabek Family Care to expand access to a total of 34 new addictions treatment beds and help hundreds of Ontarians in Thunder Bay and the surrounding region access specialized addictions treatment.

“Our government remains steadfast in our work to provide Ontarians in the North with access to safe and effective mental health and addictions services as close to home as possible,” says Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Investing in mental health and addictions services in Thunder Bay is just one more way our government is continuing to support vulnerable populations across the province with high-quality mental health and addictions care that addresses their unique needs on their journey to recovery.”

St. Joseph’s Care Group is a recognized leader in Northwestern Ontario, providing rehabilitative care, support for seniors, and mental health and addictions services. Funding through the new Addictions Recovery Fund will provide access to 10 new addictions treatment beds and four new withdrawal management beds.

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care provides a range of responsive individual, family and community programs and services for the complete life journey of all Anishinabek people and this funding will support 20 new supportive treatment beds.

Studies have shown that opioid-related deaths surged by 79 per cent during the first two waves of the pandemic, with rates being three times higher in Northern Ontario. To meet the demand for treatment, the new Addictions Recovery Fund will support almost 400 new addictions treatment beds across the province, helping to stabilize and provide care for approximately 7,000 clients per year. This includes clients in northern, rural and Indigenous communities. Addictions Recovery Fund investments in other addictions services and supports across the province include:

Eight new Youth Wellness Hubs offering developmentally tailored primary care and mental health and addictions treatment for youth ages 12 to 25;

Two new Mobile Mental Health Clinics to provide a full suite of mental health and addictions services directly to individuals living in remote, rural and underserved communities;

Three new police-partnered Mobile Crisis Response Teams to support individuals in a mental health or addictions crisis;

Support for Indigenous-led land-based healing services; and

Additional community supports including day/evening intensive treatment, mild to moderate intensive treatment, and after-care programs.

“Every year, more than one million people in Ontario experience a mental health or addictions challenge,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “That’s why our government is continuing to fulfill our commitment of making mental health and addictions a priority by investing in targeted addictions services.”