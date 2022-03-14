Kenora – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 167 calls over the weekend between Friday March 11, 2022 and Monday March 14, 2022.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 33 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 6 Ambulance Assist
- 2 Animal Complaints
- 3 Assault
- 2 Break and Enter
- 2 Community Services
- 3 Domestic Dispute
- 3 Mischief
- 3 Theft
- 8 Traffic Complaint
- 4 Traffic Hazard
- 14 Liquor Licence Act
- 16 Motor Vehicle Collision
- 2 Missing Person
- 3 Warrants
- 3 Shoplift
- 1 Stolen Vehicle
- 4 R.I.D.E. checks
- 9 Police Assistance
- 9 Police Information
- 19 Unwanted Person