KENORA – OPP Respond to 167 Calls

By
NetNewsLedger
-
168
Ontario Provincial Police

Kenora – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 167 calls over the weekend between Friday March 11, 2022 and Monday March 14, 2022.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 33 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 6 Ambulance Assist
  • 2 Animal Complaints
  • 3 Assault
  • 2 Break and Enter
  • 2 Community Services
  • 3 Domestic Dispute
  • 3 Mischief
  • 3 Theft
  • 8 Traffic Complaint
  • 4 Traffic Hazard
  • 14 Liquor Licence Act
  • 16 Motor Vehicle Collision
  • 2 Missing Person
  • 3 Warrants
  • 3 Shoplift
  • 1 Stolen Vehicle
  • 4 R.I.D.E. checks
  • 9 Police Assistance
  • 9 Police Information
  • 19 Unwanted Person

