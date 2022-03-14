Everyone wants the house of their dreams, and with the increasing inflations, it has become hardly affordable for an average earner to purchase a new property. Moreover, after living in the rental apartments, people dream of building a mansion where they could have enough rooms space for a library, guest room, stores and laundries that are usually not available in the tiny houses. But, on the other hand, small houses have their pros and cons, and nowadays, there is furniture designed for the limited spaces that can compact and expand as per the availability of the space. Therefore, this article enumerates the positives and negatives of small houses that you may find amazing and would reflect upon before renting a living space or buying a new house.

Pros of a Small House

Whether you believe it or not, small houses have numerous advantages. Other than that, more pros are discussed below:

It Is More Affordable

The main advantage of a small house is its purchase price. With less construction, the purchase price is more affordable and available to more people.

Also, the expenses related to the purchase (in case you ask for a mortgage) and the associated taxes will be lower, so the necessary saving effort will not be excessive. Remember that most banks only finance 80% of the appraised value, so you must pay the rest.

It Is Cheaper to Maintain

Whoever owns a home will agree with this point. Maintaining a home is quite expensive, and the payment of its corresponding annual taxes (such as the beloved IBI).

The larger the house, the higher the electricity consumption, the higher the heating cost, the higher the renovation cost. So, for example, the price raises to double and triple amount when it comes to painting the walls that need to be done every few years, replacing the old doors, or renovating the floor.

Special mention to the subject of cleaning; it is a hassle. An added benefit of houses with little space is that there is also less room to accumulate dirt, so cleaning is faster and less expensive. Not to say that you can order the house seen and unseen.

You Need Less Furniture

We all like our home to be “cute”. The problem is that the “cute” is expensive or very expensive. Therefore, it will be much easier and cheaper to furnish and decorate a small home. The rule is simple: the fewer square meters, the more petite furniture.

If you also opt for a minimalist or Nordic decoration, you will achieve an appearance of spaciousness and avoid feeling overwhelmed by being surrounded by many things. We recommend that you let the space breathe and not overload the rooms.