THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 101 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. This brings the total number of active cases of the virus to 156 lab-confirmed cases.

There are 32 patients hospitalized with the virus in the district, of those patients, nine are in Intensive Care Units.

Provincially, 1,116 COVID-19 cases were confirmed by provincial labs today. That total however is not an accurate reflection of the true burden of infection due to testing restrictions.

Ontario did not provide a breakdown of the vaccination status of today’s confirmed cases.

With just 7,565 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a province-wide positivity rate of 12.1 per cent, up slightly from 11.8 per cent last Monday.

The latest positivity numbers in Thunder Bay District are from March 5th, 2022 when the weekly positivity rate was 20.0%.