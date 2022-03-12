DULUTH – NEWS – At approximately 6:42 pm, on Friday, March 11, Duluth Police Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of E Superior Street on a disturbance call where an adult male family member was alleged to be assaulted.

Upon arrival, officers investigated and spoke to the adult male family member. It was determined there was no assault and officers cleared the scene.

Duluth Police Officers were later dispatched to that same address for a medical call. Officers respond and locate a 19-year-old female family member unresponsive with injuries. Medical responded and pronounced the individual deceased on scene.

Upon further investigation, Duluth Police Officers apprehended a 14-year-old male family member that was determined to be involved. A search warrant was conducted and after further investigation, the juvenile male was lodged at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center for 2nd Degree Murder where he is awaiting to be formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

The 19-year-old’s name will not be released at this time. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released.