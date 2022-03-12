THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 02:20 am TBFR crew were called to 201 Shipyard Rd. for a fire inside a ship, the Chi Cheemaun ferry.

Platoon Chief John Russak reports, “The first arriving unit encountered some light smoke upon entry to the ship and a second alarm was initiated bring 5 Pumpers to the scene. The fire was found to be in the boiler room deep in the bowels of the ship”.

The initial fire attack was done by staff on board the ship who managed to knock down the fire to great degree. Fire crews after some time were able to bring the fire under control using CO2 fire extinguishers and totally extinguish the blaze.

The boiler room received extensive damage to one of the ships boilers and electrical system. All fire damage was held to the room of origin with very light smoke in other areas of the ship which was cleared by the ships ventilation system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.